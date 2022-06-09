Phillies vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zach Eflin will start for the Phillies with Corbin Burnes on the mound for the Brewers.

Milwaukee (33-25) lost seven of their last eight games, but they still hold a 0.5-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. Burnes made 11 starts this season and continues to put up big numbers with a 2.50 ERA despite giving up 5 runs in 3.2 innings in his last time out in a loss to the San Diego Padres. Milwaukee was shut out in three of their last five games, but Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe returned to the lineup this week after stings on the injured list.

Philadelphia (27-29) won the first two games of this series as they go for the sweep and their sixth straight victory on Thursday afternoon. Eflin has made nine starts this season and is coming off a fantastic outing where he threw 8 scoreless innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies scored more than 5 runs in five of their last six games, and Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott both recorded 4 hits in last night’s 10-0 win.

Phillies vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Brewers -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Brewers -165, Phillies +145

Moneyline pick: Phillies +145

The Brewers definitely have the pitching edge going into this game, but there is enough value with the odds on the Phillies to win seven in a row than picking the Brewers, which has just one win in June. Philadelphia’s lineup is seeing the ball a whole lot better than Milwaukee right now, and that will be the difference on Thursday afternoon.

Player prop pick: Zach Eflin Under 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Phillies starter is off to a strong start in 2022, but strikeout numbers are not all that high outside of one start when he struck out 12 Los Angeles Dodgers hitters. Eflin threw fewer than 5.5 K’s in seven of nine starts this year, and this is great value with even odds.

