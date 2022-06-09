Rockies vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 3:45 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Austin Gomber will be on the mound for the Rockies, while Logan Webb gets the nod for the Giants.

After a decent start to the season, the Colorado Rockies are where most baseball fans thought they would be. After going 3-7 in their last 10 games, the Rockies now sit at 24-32 putting them in last place in the NL West. José Iglesias has been a great average hitter for the Rockies as he’s hitting .305 with 16 runs batted in. There’s a good chance that he gets traded before the end of the season. C.J. Cron has been great as well as he’s hitting .286 with 14 home runs and 41 runs batted in. On the mound, Austin Gomber has had his struggles. He’s 2-6 with a 6.54 ERA this season.

The Giants have been decent this season which isn't a surprise. Mike Yastrzemski has been their top hitter as he’s hitting .288 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in. Thairo Estrada has surprised some fans. He’s hitting .273 with three home runs, 23 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases. Their big power bat has been Joc Pederson who is hitting .262 with 12 home runs and 30 runs batted in. On the mound, Logan Webb has been good for them. He currently has a 3.82 ERA with a 5-1 record and 56 strikeouts.

Rockies vs. Giants

Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Logan Webb

First pitch: 3:45 p.m. EST

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Giants -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants -275, Rockies +220

Moneyline pick: Giants -275

In this series, the Giants have had some struggles. In the series finale, I expect the Giants to win handily. With Webb on the mound, they shouldn't have any issues shutting the Rockies down. The Giants bats also could use a confidence booster against Gomber today.

Player prop pick: Wilmer Flores our 1.5 total bases (+135)

In his career against Austin Gomber, Flores is 4-10 with a home run and three runs batted in. I expect this to be a multi-hit game for Flores who is swinging the bat decent lately. In his last seven games, Flores is 8-27 with two home runs and six runs batted in. Look for a big game from him today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.