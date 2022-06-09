Red Sox vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Nick Pivetta is set to start for the Red Sox, while Shohei Ohtani gets the nod for the Angels.

After an extremely disappointing start to the season, the Red Sox have really started to turn things around. They’re 8-2 in their last 10 games and have won seven in a row. The top of their lineup has been great as J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts have all been swinging the bat well together. All three are hitting above .320 with 5+ home runs and 23+ runs batted in. On the mound, Nick Pivetta has been good as of late. In 11 starts this season, Pivetta is 5-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 58 strikeouts.

After a great start to the season, the Angels have really fallen off. Since starting the season 27-17, they have lost 14 straight and are below .500. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have both struggled to swing the bat recently after hot starts. Their best hitter, Taylor Ward, just went to the injured list so they will need to find another spark if they want to get back on track. Ohtani has also had major struggles as of late, giving up 4-plus earned runs and losses in his last two. On the season, he is 3-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 65 strikeouts.

Red Sox vs. Angels

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Shohei Ohtani

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. EST

Red Sox local broadcast:

Angels local broadcast:

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Angels -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Angels -120, Red Sox +100

Moneyline pick: Angels -120

This is a must-win for the Angels. Losing 14 straight is horrendous, but losing their last two in shutouts makes it even worse. With their ace on the mound, I expect the Angels to come out strong and take a decent lead early. Look for them to break that losing streak tonight.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani over 6.5 strikeouts (-110)

Although he’s had his struggles, Ohtani has still had success striking batters out. He’s gone over this total in two of his last three games, including a 10-strikeout game against the Blue Jays. I expect a quality start from him as the Angels desperately need a win. As long as Ohtani goes five innings, he should go over this number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.