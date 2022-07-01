Red Sox vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Red Sox and Cubs square off on Friday with first pitch set for 2:20 PM ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or on MLB Network. Rich Hill will grab the ball for the Red Sox against Adrian Sampson for the Cubs.

The Red Sox (43-33) enter Friday night’s series having dropped two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Sox are 3-2 in their last five games though and looking to pounce on a bad Cubs team. They have the second-best batting average in the majors, hitting .261. Boston ranks at the top of the league with 685 hits, 180 doubles, 364 runs scored, and a .326 OBP. Rafael Devers has been the best of a good bunch this season, hitting .328 with 17 HRs and 45 RBI.

The Cubs (30-46) swept their two-game series against the Reds 15-7 behind their largest offensive output of the season. They have now won three of their last five games in what has been a disappointing season, but probably one they expected. The Cubs are averaging about seven runs per game over their last five games, and a lot of that has to do with Thursday’s output, but they have been hitting better as of late and scoring runs. Wilson Contreras continues to be a bright spot for the Cubs, hitting .283 with 13 HR and 34 RBI.

Red Sox vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Rich Hill vs. Adrian Sampson

First pitch: 2:20 PM ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB Network

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+120), Cubs +1.5 (-140)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -130, Cubs +110

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -130

The Red Sox were scorching hot in the month of June going, 20-6, and should continue that into July against a bad Cubs team. Boston averaged close to five runs per game in June and show no signs of slowing down. Rich Hill is on the mound, and he’s been steady in his last five starts going 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA with 26 strikeouts in his last five outings. He’s also had success in limited action against the Cubs with a 1.74 era in four appearances. Take the Red Sox.

Player prop pick: Rich Hill Over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Red Sox starter will head into this matchup with a 7.5 K/9, which is down from his previous season’s total at 8.4. Maybe that number starts to tick up a bit at some point, and he has a solid matchup with a Cubs offense that strikes out the ninth-most times per game (8.7) this season.

