Rays vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Rays and Blue Jays square off on Friday with first pitch set for 3:07 PM ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada and will only be available on local TV or MLB Network. Corey Kluber will take the ball for the Rays against Jose Berrios for the Blue Jays

The Rays (40-35) enter Friday’s contest sitting in fourth place in the AL East standings behind the Blue Jays. They dropped game one of the series 4-1, which puts them on a three-game losing streak. The losing streak makes them 2-3 in their last five games. The pitching staff is one of the best in baseball with a 3.24 ERA, which ranks 4th in all of the MLB. Offensively, however, they haven't carried their weight at times, and it’s let the pitching staff down.

The Blue Jays (43-33) won game one of the series and are 3-2 in their last five games. They have one of the best offenses in the league, with a .257 batting average. The Jays average about 4.7 runs per game and lineup from top to bottom. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. provides the power in the lineup with a .262 batting average, 18 HRs, and 37 RBI.

Rays vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 3:07 PM ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

Live stream: MLB Network (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays +1.5 (-155), Blue Jays -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 9 (Over -115, Under -105)

Moneyline odds: Rays +125, Blue Jays -145

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -145

The Jays offense is clicking right now and does well against Kluber. In 10 career appearances against the Blue Jays, Kluber is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 57 strikeouts. With their recent success and solid numbers against Kluber, take the Blue Jays.

Player prop pick: Corey Kluber Over 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

Kluber’s strikeout numbers are slightly down this season with an 8.1 K/9, which would be his lowest output since 2013. The Blue Jays strike out the 10th fewest times per game (8.0), but Kluber reached 5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts and should keep that streak going with great value getting plus odds.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.