Marlins vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Marlins and Nationals square off on Friday with first pitch set for 6:05 PM ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, DC and will be available to watch in local tv markets and on ESPN+. Trevor Rogers will take the bump for the Miami Marlins against Josiah Gray for the Washington Nationals.

The Marlins (34-40) enter Friday’s series opener 2-3 in their last five games. They are currently a middle-of-the-pack team, as their record and stats suggest. The pitching staff has a 3.95 ERA which ranks 14th in the league, and the offense has a .244 batting average which ranks 17th. Over their past five games, they’re averaging 2.6 runs per game, and that’s down from the 4.3 runs per game on the season. Jazz Chisolm leads the team with a .254 batting average with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.

The Nationals (29-49) enter Friday’s game 3-2 in their last five games. They’re coming off of a series victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nationals have the fifth-best batting average in the league at .254, but the 29th worst ERA at 5.10, which tells the story of their season. Josh Bell is leading the way for the Nationals with a .319 batting average, 11 HR, and 46 RBI.

Marlins vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Josiah Gray

First pitch: 6:05 PM ET

Marlins local broadcast: BallySports Florida

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 Nationals +1.5

Run total: Over/ Under 9

Moneyline odds: Marlins +100 Nationals -120

Moneyline pick: Nationals -120

Gray has been lights out in his last five starts with a 1.24 ERA to go along with 31 strikeouts and only allowing four earned runs over that stretch. The Nationals have been better of late and should keep up their hot streak with Gray on the mound. They’re averaging 4.2 runs per game over the last five. Take the Nationals.

Player prop pick: Josiah Gray Over 5.5 (-120)

The Nationals starter is pitching very well right now and put himself in positions to get deep into games, which obviously helps the strikeout total. Gray has a 9.8 K/9 this season and struck out at least six batters in three of his last four starts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.