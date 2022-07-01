Yankees vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Yankees and Guardians square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Gerrit Cole is set to start for the Yankees, while Aaron Civale gets the nod for the Guardians.

This season, the Yankees have been the best team in baseball. They are 56-21 which is by far better than anyone else in the MLB. Giancarlo Stanton has been swinging for power lately which will help the Yankees even more. In their last seven games, he’s hit five home runs with 10 runs batted in. On the mound, Gerrit Cole has looked like his normal self as of late. In his last three games, Cole has pitched 20.1 innings allowing just two earned runs with 27 strikeouts.

After winning a five-game series 3-2, the Guardians sit one game behind the Twins in the AL Central. Though they struggled to start the year, the Guardians have a decent shot at making the playoffs. Over the past seven games, Andres Giminez is hitting .333 with two home runs and four runs batted in. On the mound, Aaron Civale has had major struggles as of late. In his last seven starts, Civale is 2-3 with a 7.44 ERA.

Yankees vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Aaron Civale

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -210, Guardians +180

Moneyline pick: Yankees -210

The Yankees should win this game handily. Their lineup could legitimately score 10+ runs tonight. While the Guardians have been good, they can't keep up with the Yankees with Civale on the mound.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton over 1.5 total bases (+110)

With the way he’s been swinging the bat lately, Stanton has a good chance at hitting a home run tonight. Civale has had recent struggles and if he misses a pitch to Stanton, he will pay. Look for Stanton to have an extra-base hit or maybe even a home run.

