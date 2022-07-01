Rangers vs. Mets: What TV channel is Friday’s game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Rangers and the Mets with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, NY. Glenn Otto is set to start for the Rangers, while Chris Bassitt gets the nod for the Mets.

The Rangers have struggled a bit in the first half of the season. After signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, it seemed they’d be legit contenders, but that hasn’t been the case. As they are 36-38, they still have more than enough Tim to get into the playoffs. In their last seven games, Adolis Garcia has been swinging the bat great as he’s hitting .320 with two home runs and four runs batted in. On the mound, Glenn Otto has had major struggles this season. He is 4-3 with a 5.31 ERA.

The Mets have been one of the best and most consistent teams in baseball this season, despite being without Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom for a good portion of the season. Hitting-wise, Pete Alonso has been heating up as he’s batting .318 batting average with 3 home runs and 5 runs batted in for the last seven games. On the mound, Chris Bassitt has had some struggles as he is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA.

Rangers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mets -195, Rangers +165

Moneyline pick: Mets -195

Although Bassitt has had some struggles, I think he shuts down the Rangers tonight. This is a must-win series for the Mets as the Braves have been gaining some ground in the standings. Look for a big Mets win.

Player prop pick: Pete Alonso over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Alonso has quietly been one of the best hitters in baseball this season and has played a major role in the Mets’ success. In his last seven games, Alonso is hitting .318 with three homers and five runs batted in. I expect Alonso to have multiple base hits in this one, especially up against Otto with a 5.31 ERA.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.