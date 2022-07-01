 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Angels vs. Astros: What TV channel is Friday’s game on, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s game between the Angels and Astros.

By Nick Simon
New York Yankees v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. Michael Lorenzen (6-5, 4.24 ERA) will step on the mound for the Angels while Cristian Javier (5-3, 2.73 ERA) will get the nod for the Astros.

Houston (48-27) ended the month of June on a hot streak, winning eight of its last 10 games and nearly all of them coming against the Mets and Yankees. The ‘Stros iced the Bronx Bombers with a 2-1 victory last night, a win that just required an Alex Bregman two-RBI in the bottom of the third. Javier steps on the mound for the first time since last Saturday’s combined no-hitter against New York, going seven innings and striking out 13 batters in the process.

Los Angeles (37-41) has had itself a good week so far, winning three of its last four ball games. The Halos last downed the White Sox with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday, a game where Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 batters in just 5.2 innings. Lorenzen has dropped his last two starts, giving up a combined 11 hits and nine earned runs in those setbacks.

Angels vs. Astros

Pitchers: Michal Lorenzen vs. Cristian Javier
First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET
Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West
Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+130), Angels +1.5 (-150)
Run total: 8
Moneyline odds: Astros -165, Angels +140

Moneyline pick: Astros -165

Keep rolling with the Astros as they continue to hike up their double-digit lead on everyone in the AL West. Javier might not pitch a gem like he did last Saturday but he’ll hold the Angels at bay tonight.

Player prop pick: Jared Walsh over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Walsh hasn’t driven home a run in over a week, and we say that he’ll break that slump and get one this evening as Lorenzen struggles on the mound.

