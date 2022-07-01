Angels vs. Astros: What TV channel is Friday’s game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. Michael Lorenzen (6-5, 4.24 ERA) will step on the mound for the Angels while Cristian Javier (5-3, 2.73 ERA) will get the nod for the Astros.

Houston (48-27) ended the month of June on a hot streak, winning eight of its last 10 games and nearly all of them coming against the Mets and Yankees. The ‘Stros iced the Bronx Bombers with a 2-1 victory last night, a win that just required an Alex Bregman two-RBI in the bottom of the third. Javier steps on the mound for the first time since last Saturday’s combined no-hitter against New York, going seven innings and striking out 13 batters in the process.

Los Angeles (37-41) has had itself a good week so far, winning three of its last four ball games. The Halos last downed the White Sox with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday, a game where Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 batters in just 5.2 innings. Lorenzen has dropped his last two starts, giving up a combined 11 hits and nine earned runs in those setbacks.

Angels vs. Astros

Pitchers: Michal Lorenzen vs. Cristian Javier

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+130), Angels +1.5 (-150)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Astros -165, Angels +140

Moneyline pick: Astros -165

Keep rolling with the Astros as they continue to hike up their double-digit lead on everyone in the AL West. Javier might not pitch a gem like he did last Saturday but he’ll hold the Angels at bay tonight.

Player prop pick: Jared Walsh over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Walsh hasn’t driven home a run in over a week, and we say that he’ll break that slump and get one this evening as Lorenzen struggles on the mound.

