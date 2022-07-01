Padres vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Padres and Dodgers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Blake Snell is set to start for the Padres, while Tony Gonsolin gets the nod for the Dodgers.

Even without Fernando Tatis, the Padres have been great this season. They're currently 46-32 sitting 2.5 games back of the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. After a scary injury that resulted in a sprained ankle, Manny Machado has returned to the Padres lineup and they can use it. On the mound, Blake Snell has had some struggles as he is 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA.

Before some crucial injuries, the Dodgers looked to have one of, if not the best team in the MLB. With guys like Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Edwin Rios, and others going to the IL, the Dodgers have struggled a bit. In the last seven games, Justin Turner has been great and he’s coming off his best game of the season. Last night, Turner went 3-3 with two home runs and three runs batted in. On the mound, Gonsolin has quietly been one of the best pitchers in the MLB. This season, he is 9-0 with a 1.58 ERA.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers _1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -170, Padres +145

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -170

As much as I want to take the Padres, I simply can’t. The Dodgers have dominated the Padres over the past year. With Gonsolin on the mound, it’s all most certain the Dodgers get the victory.

Player prop pick: Will Smith over 1.5 total bases (+130)

In his career against Blake Snell, Smith is 4-10 with a home run. Most of Smith’s success this season has been against left-handed pitchers, so I expect him to have a multi-hit game in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.