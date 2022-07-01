White Sox vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Lance Lynn (1-1, 6.19 ERA) steps on the mound for the White Sox while Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.48 ERA) will go for the Giants.

San Francisco (40-34) has struggled over the past week, dropping five of its last seven ball games. Four of those losses were within two runs, including last night’s 3-2 setback against the Tigers. Cobb steps onto the mound after back-to-back starts where he didn’t go beyond 4.1 innings of work.

Chicago (35-39) has also struggled as of late, losing six of its last eight ball games. The Sox continue their California road trip after dropping two of three games against the Angels earlier in the week. Lynn steps on the mound tonight and is still trying to find his footing after making his season debut last month. He has given up 20 hits and 11 earned runs in three starts.

White Sox vs. Giants

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Alex Cobb

First pitch: 10:15 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5 (+145), White Sox +1.5 (-170)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Giants -145, White Sox +125

Moneyline pick: Giants -145

Both teams are trying to break out of respective slumps this weekend and for the opener, we’ll give the edge to the home team. Lynn hasn’t been totally crisp for the Sox and the Giants will take advantage tonight.

Player prop pick: Brandon Belt over 0.5 RBI (+200)

Belt has had his struggles at the plate but has had success against Lynn. He’s batting .385 for his career against the Chicago righty and he’ll drive home a run tonight.

