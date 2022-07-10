Angels vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will be available to watch on Peacock. Jose Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA) will start for Los Angeles while Baltimore counters with Austin Voth (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

The Angels (38-48) have dropped three in a row against the Orioles and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Their power-heavy lineup is in a valley at the momentum and has scored only five runs in the last three games. Los Angeles only tallied five hits in the game and couldn’t survive a lone RBI single from Anthony Santander. The southpaw Suarez will be making his 10th start of the season. He pitched against Baltimore in late April and went 4.1 innings and gave up four hits and three earned runs while not factoring into the decision. The Angels will be off on Monday before welcoming the Houston Astros to town for a three-game series on Tuesday.

The Orioles (42-44) are still in last place in the AL East but have won seven games in a row. They swept the Texas Rangers in three games and on Sunday will be looking to sweep the Angels in a four-game series. They have been getting better outings from their starting pitchers and they are finding different ways to win baseball games. Voth will be starting his fifth game of the season and his first against Los Angeles. In his last outing, he pitched 4.1 innings and gave up four hits and three earned runs while striking out three while not factoring into the decision. Baltimore is off on Monday and will hit the road for a short two-game series against the Chicago Cubs starting on Tuesday.

Angels vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Jose Suarez vs. Austin Voth

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -110, Baltimore -110

Moneyline pick: Baltimore -110

If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that these two teams would be facing off and the line would have been a pick ‘em, I wouldn’t have believed you. These teams nearly mirror the “haves” and “have-nots”, but the Orioles are dominating. What they lack in talent, they make up for in their never give up attitude. Baltimore continues the streak and gets the sweep on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Cedric Mullins over 0.5 hits (-240)

Neither lineup has a lot of experience against the opposing starting pitcher. Mullins heads into Sunday’s game 2-2 with a double in his career against Suarez. He did go 0-4 in Saturday’s contest, but Mullins will tally at least one hit in Sunday’s series finale.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.