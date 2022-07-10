Nationals vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Washington will start Paolo Espino (0-2, 3.33 ERA) while Atlanta counters with Ian Anderson (7-5, 5.09 ERA)

The Nationals (30-57) have lost three games in a row including the first two of this series. Washington finds themselves 1-9 over their last 10 games and are really needing to get to the All-Star Break. Unfortunately, they still have five total games against Atlanta between now and the break. Espino will be making his sixth start of the season and is coming off a rough outing. He pitched 3.2 innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs to earn his second loss of the year. The Nats will be off on Monday before welcoming the Seattle Mariners to town for a brief two-game set.

The Braves (51-35) had a tough start to their season, but find themselves only two games back of the New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta has won the first two games of this series and is 7-3 over their last 10 games. The Braves are crushing the ball and are surviving when the bullpen takes the mound. Anderson is making his 17th start of the year and his second against the Nationals. In the first, he pitched only four innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs, but didn’t factor into the decision. The Braves will get their shot at the Mets starting on Monday when they welcome them to town for a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Braves

Pitchers: Paolo Espino vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Atlanta -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Washington +180, Atlanta -210

Moneyline pick: Atlanta -210

The Braves are one of the hottest teams in baseball and are crushing the ball at the plate. Between long balls from Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta is getting big outputs from Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario. The Nationals are struggling and I think the Braves take the sweep on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Austin Riley over 1.5 total bases (-140)

Riley is riding a five-game hitting streak and has at least two total bases in each of those games. In his career, he is 4-9 with a double and a home run against Espino. Riley will continue this hot streak and tally at least two total bases on Sunday.

