Marlins vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citifield in New York, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.82 ERA) will start for Miami while New York counters with Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.86 ERA).

The Marlins (40-43) were able to tie up Saturday’s game late off of Jesus Aguilar’s home run to left in the eighth inning. The game went into extra innings and they went into the bottom of the 10th with a 4-3 lead. Miami gave up an RBI double, but then an error by pitcher Tanner Scott gave up the game-winning run. Alcantara will be making his 18th start of the season and his third against New York. So far, he has pitched 15 innings and has given up 12 hits and six earned runs while earning both a win and a loss. Once this series wraps, the Marlins will head to Pittsburgh for a four-game series with the Pirates starting on Monday.

The Mets (52-32) are having fun leading the NL East and it was on display as shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a towering home run to left field and watched it sail. New York took the 3-2 lead, but couldn’t sustain it as this one ended up in extra innings. After Scott sent his throw past the first baseman on a routine grounder, Tomas Nido came around to score. Walker is making his 15th start of the season and his third against Miami. He has registered two wins against them so far this season pitching 12.2 innings and only giving up four earned runs while striking out a combined 14. The Mets will hit the road for a three-game divisional series against the Atlanta Braves starting on Monday.

Marlins vs. Mets

Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: New York -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Miami +105, New York -125

Moneyline pick: New York -125

This has been a fun series so far and Sunday’s game should continue that trend. We are in for a major pitching duel as Alcantara and Walker have been great this year. Walker has already beaten the Marlins twice this season and should make it a third on Sunday. Pete Alonso clobbered his 23rd long ball of the season on Saturday and this lineup seemingly gets more dangerous each day.

