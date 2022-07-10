Rays vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tampa Bay will send Shane Baz (1-1, 2.92 ERA) to the mound while Cincinnati will start southpaw Nick Lodolo (1-2, 4.19 ERA)

The Rays (45-39) took the loss on Saturday but had a second, even bigger loss when shortstop Wander Franco left the game in the first inning due to injury. It is expected that he injured his hamate which is a bone in the lower part of his hand and he is headed to the IL. Tampa Bay has lost both of the games in this series in extra innings and is 2-3 over their last five games. Baz will be making his sixth start of the season. He is coming off a six-inning performance where he gave up seven hits and only one earned run to earn his first win of the year against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays will return home on Monday to host the Boston Red Sox in a four-game divisional series.

The Reds (31-54) have won three games in a row and are proving to be more scrappy than teams were giving them credit for early on. Saturday’s game went into extra innings after Cincinnati overcame a three-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning. They were down a run in the bottom of the 10th inning and it was an RBI single from Nick Senzel that solidified the win for the Reds. Lodolo will be making his fifth start of the season. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three hits and struck out eight against the New York Mets in his last outing. Cincinnati will be off on Monday and will hit the road for a three-game set against the New York Yankees starting on Tuesday.

Rays vs. Reds

Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Nick Lodolo

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Tampa Bay -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Tampa Bay -140, Cincinnati +120

Moneyline pick: Cincinnati +120

The Reds could really benefit from a sweep heading into the final stretch before the All-Star break. They don’t have much going for them this season in terms of contending, but moral victories feel good all the same. Lodolo had a solid outing his last start and if he can continue that momentum, Cincinnati will pick up the win with a little run support.

