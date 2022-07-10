Phillies vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cristopher Sanchez (1-1, 3.48 ERA) gets the starting nod for Philadelphia while Andre Pallante (2-4, 3.03 ERA) will start for St. Louis.

The Phillies (46-39) have taken the first two games of this series and have won five of their last six games. These have been low-scoring games against the Cardinals, but credit where credit is due, the Philadelphia pitching staff has shut down the powerful bats of St. Louis. The Phillies scored the lone run of Saturday’s game as Alec Bohm hit a sac fly to right that scored Mickey Moniak. Sanchez is a relief pitcher that will be making his third start of the season. So far he is 1-1 in his starts and in his last, he pitched five innings and gave up only two hits while earning the win.

The Cardinals (45-42) have fallen into second place in the NL Central with a rough stretch of games. They are 2-8 over their last 10 games and are in desperate need of the All-Star break so that they can reset and make a strong second-half push. Their usual strong lineup has been limited to only four runs in their last five games. They have been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time this season and in three of their last four games. Pallante will be starting his seventh game of the season. In his last outing, he got rocked by the Atlanta Braves only lasting 3.2 innings giving up 10 hits and seven earned runs.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Andre Pallante

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: St. Louis -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia +120, St. Louis -140

Moneyline pick: Philadelphia +120

The Cardinals can’t possibly be shut out for the third game in a row right? Right?! Even if their lineup wakes up, their expectations can’t be super high for Pallante. He has taken the loss in two of his last three games while Sanchez is coming off a great outing. The Phillies should take the third game of this series on Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.