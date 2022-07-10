Astros vs. Athletics: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Houston Astros and Oakland A’s square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at RingCentral in Oakland, and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 4.04 ERA) will start for Houston while the left-handed Cole Irvin (3-6, 3.35 ERA) takes the mound for Oakland.

The Astros (55-29) lost 3-2 on Saturday, but are still 10-2 over their last 12 games. Framber Valdez turned in another gem pitching eight innings and allowing only two earned runs but wasn’t given enough run support and took the loss. Houston had an early 2-0 lead heading into the fourth inning, but their offense stopped at Oakland’s picked up. Odorizzi will be making his ninth start of the year. In his last, he pitched four innings and gave up nine hits and five earned runs against the Kansas City Royals. Houston will be off Monday and then will head to Los Angeles to take on the Angels in a three-game series starting Tuesday.

The Athletics (29-57) picked up the victory on Saturday and are 3-2 in their last five games. They still aren’t a very good team, but showing some life before the All-Star break is never a bad thing. Just look at their win on Saturday. They scored three runs, one came off a fielder’s choice, another came on a passed ball and the last was on a wild pitch from Valdez. Irvin will make his 15th start of the season. He has pitched against the Astros once this year and went 5.2 innings giving up six hits and one earned run while not factoring into the decision. Oakland will hit the road on Monday for a three-game series with the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. Cole Irvin

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Houston -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Houston -180, Oakland +155

Moneyline pick: Oakland +155

It never feels great backing the Athletics, especially against Houston. Odorizzi has been awful of late and even the poor Oakland lineup will be able to get to him for some runs. Irvin struggled against the Astros earlier in the year, but he’s coming off a great outing and has momentum. If Irvin can get some run support, the Athletics can pull the upset and earn the series win.

Player prop pick:

TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.