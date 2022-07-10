Cubs vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chicago will start Drew Smyly (2-5, 3.80 ERA) while Los Angeles will counter with Julio Urias (7-6, 2.57 ERA)

The Cubs (34-51) have lost all the momentum from a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers and have dropped the first three games of this series. They are keeping the games close but just aren’t able to do that extra little bit to secure the win. Smyly will be activated off the 15-day IL to make his 10th start of the season and his first since May 30th. In his last outing against Los Angeles, he pitched 4.1 innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while taking his third loss of the year. Chicago will be off on Monday before welcoming the Baltimore Orioles to town for a quick two-game set starting on Tuesday.

The Dodgers (55-29) have won six games in a row and are 9-1 over their last 10 games. On Saturday, Kershaw pitched 7.2 innings and gave up one earned run while striking out 10. When Los Angeles is getting these outstanding pitching performances, their dominant lineup doesn’t even have to play to their potential. Urias has won his last four outings and will be making his 17th start of the season. He pitched six innings and gave up five hits and one earned run while striking out seven against the Colorado Rockies his last time out. The Dodgers will be off Monday before hitting the road for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals that will start on Tuesday.

Cubs vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Drew Smyly vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Chicago +215, Los Angeles -255

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -255

The Dodgers are heavy favorites in this game and it is no surprise as to why. Their lineup is better top to bottom than the Cubs and Smyly is making his first start since coming back from an injury. Urias has been great in his last four games and should be able to continue that on Sunday as Los Angeles completes the four-game sweep.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner over 1.5 total bases (-125)

Turner is one of the best hitters in this Dodgers lineup and that is saying something. He will have the handedness matchup advantage over the southpaw Smyly. Turner is hitting .300 this year and went 1-4 with a double in Saturday’s contest. In his last four games with a hit, he has at least two total bases and he will make that five in a row on Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.