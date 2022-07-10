Giants vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PETCO Park in San Diego, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. San Francisco will start Alex Wood (5-7, 4.83 ERA) while San Diego counters with MacKenzie Gore (4-3, 3.18 ERA).

The Giants (42-41) picked up the 3-1 victory on Saturday on the back of Carlos Rodon throwing a complete game and striking out 12. Wilmer Flores knocked a two-run home run in the 8th innings to help secure the win for San Francisco. The Giants picked up the big win, but are still 2-8 over their last 10 games. The left-handed Wood will make his 18th start of the year. He’s pitched against San Diego twice this year and has combined for 7.1 innings and has given up 13 hits and seven earned runs while registering one loss. San Francisco will return home and welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to town for a three-game set starting on Monday.

The Padres (49-37) couldn’t do anything offensively as they tallied only three hits in Saturday’s game. San Diego is clinging onto second place in the NL West but is going to need to become much more consistent on offense and on the mound if they want to try and catch up to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a battle of lefties, Gore will be making his 13th start of the season and his second against San Francisco. In the first, he pitched six innings and gave up three hits and one earned run while striking out six to earn his third win of the year. San Diego will hit the road and travel to Colorado for a four-game stint against the Rockies starting on Monday.

Giants vs. Padres

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. MacKenzie Gore

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: San Diego -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: San Francisco +100, San Diego -120

Moneyline pick: San Diego -120

Gore has already pitched well against this time once this year, and it is hard to stifle this lineup two games in a row. They haven’t been winning as often as they need to, but they are still a strong team. San Francisco benefitted from a strong performance from Rodon on Saturday, but Wood can’t be expected to have the same output. Padres take the series finale on Sunday.

