Blue Jays vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Seattle will send Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.61 ERA) to the mound while Toronto is looking at a bullpen game.

This has been a disappointing series for the Blue Jays to say the least. The Mariners are now just one game behind them for the final spot in the American League Wild Card. Over the past few games, the Blue Jays lineup has had major struggles. In their last 10 games, they are 2-8 which has many questioning if they are a legitimate playoff team. It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks pan out for them.

The Mariners have been the complete opposite of the Blue Jays where they have been one of the best teams in baseball over the past week. Young star Julio Rodriguez has been a big reason for the Mariners success. Every night he’s doing something different to help the team win. They have a fun, young team that could make some noise in the playoffs if they keep it up. On the mound, Logan Gilbert has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB. He’s 10-3 with a 2.61 ERA. His 10 wins are tied for third for the most in the MLB.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners

Pitchers: TBD vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -120, Blue Jays +100

Moneyline pick: Mariners -120

If Gilbert can pitch the way he has this season, the Blue Jays cold lineup could get shutout. The Mariners have been playing great baseball and I fully expect that to continue. Depending who pitches for the Blue Jays, it could be a big Mariners win.

Player prop pick: Julio Rodriguez over 1.5 total bases

Like I stated above, Rodriguez has been a big reason for the Mariners hot streak. Rodriguez has also been a better hitter at home. He’s coming off a hitless night, so I expect him to pick up a few hits in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.