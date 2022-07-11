How to watch, what to watch for on July 11 of the 2022 MLB regular season

Major League Baseball isn’t offering a ton of games for viewers to start the week, with just 10 total games between 18 teams, including one doubleheader. Still, games will start in the early afternoon and run until about midnight on the east coast, so there’ll be a game on at all times once the lunch hour is over.

Here’s some insight as to what’s on the slate for July 11.

Best Games To Watch

The best game of the bunch is a battle in the AL East between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays down in Florida. The Sox are on a bit of a tear at the moment having won 12 of their last 20 games and just overtook the Rays for second place in the AL East. Despite all their firepower, Tampa Bay has struggled and is coming off a surprising sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. They’ll look to get back on track tonight to start their homestand.

The New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves is also a big series. The Mets had a massive lead in the NL East but some disappointing streaks from them and the Braves catching fire has reduced New York’s lead to just 1.5 games. Tonight’s game should set the tone for how the rest of this critical series could play out.

Fantasy Spotlight

Kyle Schwarber from the Philadelphia Phillies is on a tear recently. In his last 10 games, he’s hit six of his 28 home runs on the season. His average hasn’t been great over that span, hitting just .256, but the bombs and 10 RBIs certainly make up for it in a big way.

DFS managers can add him to their roster for $6,100 today on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rookies to Watch

Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. is somebody to keep an eye on Monday. The rookie shortstop has four hits in his last three games. Fans should get an extra good look at him since the Royals are playing a doubleheader today against the Detroit Tigers, with game one starting just after 2 p.m. on the east coast.

Witt Jr. currently has +1300 odds to win American League Rookie of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB regular season schedule for July 11

If no streaming option is listed, game is available on MLB.tv pending blackout restrictions. All game times listed are ET.

Tigers vs. Royals, 2:10 p.m., ESPN+

Pirates vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m.

White Sox vs. guardians, 7:10 p.m.

Phillies vs. Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

Mets vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m.

A’s vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Tigers vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m.

Padres vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants, 9:45 p.m.