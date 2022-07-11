Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The D-Backs will have Merrill Kelly on the hill and the Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb.

The Giants currently sit in third place in the NL West, 4.5 games back of second place and 12.5 off the division-leading Dodgers. They’ve had a tough time recently, winning just three of their last 10 games. Though on the bright side, they have won two straight heading into this series. They did lose two of three against Arizona last week as well, being outscored 12-17 over the three-game set. Cobb was on the hill on the lone game San Fran won in that series, putting up six innings of work and allowing four earned runs. He’s given up 21 earned runs in his last 36.2 innings.

Arizona isn’t doing much better than San Francisco is recent, having won just four of their last 10. They come into this game in a worse place too, losing five of their last six overall games. Kelly actually outdueled Cobb in that game last week, tossing six innings and giving up just two earned runs, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. Kelly has allowed 15 earned runs in his last 43.1 innings.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Alex Cobb

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. EST

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Giants -165, Diamondbacks +140

Run line pick: Giants -1.5

Though the D-Backs have the season series 2-1 lead over the Giants, Arizona has struggled over the last week or so, winning just one of their last six. San Fran has done much better, winning three of their last five overall. Cobb hasn’t been wonderful as of late, but he should do enough to hold off Arizona’s offense and get the ball over to the bullpen, where the Giants have a much bigger advantage.

Player prop pick: Brandon Crawford over 0.5 hits (-165)

The longtime Giants shortstop isn’t having his greatest season at the plate with an average of just .221. Still, he’s been really good against Kelly in his career. In 26 career at-bats, he’s hitting .346 against the Diamondbacks righty. He has six singles and three doubles in that span and has also walked once.

