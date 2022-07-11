Padres vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m EST. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Urena will be on the hill for Colorado and the Friars will see Sean Manaea toe the rubber.

The Rockies sit in the basement of the NL West but have been playing well over the last week or so. In their last 10 games, Colorado has won five, which includes three of their last four. Despite their places in the standings too, the Rockies have kind of dominated the Padres this season, winning five of the seven overall meetings. Urena is the wild card here, though. He’s making just his second start of the season and has thrown just 14.1 frames in 2022, allowing 4 earned runs on 12 hits in that span.

The Padres sit in second place in the NL West but are still eight games back on the dominant LA Dodgers. They’ve been struggling recently, winning just three of their last 10 games. Manaea hasn’t earned a win in over a month, getting a loss in his most recent start after tossing just three innings and allowing four earned runs.

Padres vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Jose Urena

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. EST

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5

Run total: 12

Moneyline odds: Padres -150, Rockies +130

Moneyline pick: Rockies +130

The Padres are the much better team on paper, but they're not playing like it at the moment. Colorado comes into this one with some confidence after taking three of their last four. Plus, they’re somehow found a way to dominate the Padres this season. Everything hinges on Urena to get off to a decent start, though.

Player prop pick: Charlie Blackmon over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Blackmon has been solid this season but has turned it on as of late. He has eight hits in his last 10 games and three in his last two contests. He has a good history against Manaea too, with two hits in six career at-bats. Both of those knocks were doubles as well.

