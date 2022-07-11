White Sox vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Lance Lynn (1-1, 5.33 ERA) will start for the White Sox with Cal Quantrill (4-5, 3.86 ERA) throwing for the Guardians.

Chicago (41-43) will go for its third consecutive win after winning two in a row against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Lynn started the season on the injured list and will make his sixth start, coming off an outing where he allowed 5 runs over 5 innings against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average (.255), but they rank No. 23 in slugging percentage (.379), led by Jose Abreu and Luis Robert with 10 homers each.

Cleveland (41-42) lost six of its last seven games to fall below .500, though the Guardians are just 4.5 games behind the Twins in the American League Central. Quantrill made 15 starts this season, and he struggled through his last outing where he allowed 6 runs (3 earned) over 8 hits and 2 walks over 4 innings in a loss to the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians rank No. 17 in runs per game (4.3), and Jose Ramirez is tied for second in the league with 66 RBIs.

White Sox vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: White Sox -115, Guardians -105

Moneyline pick: White Sox -115

Oddsmakers suggest this one could go either way, but it is difficult to put money on the Guardians given how much they’ve struggled over the past week. These teams are just about even offensively, but Chicago has a great chance at moving into second place in the division with a victory.

Player prop pick: Lance Lynn Over 4.5 runs (-120)

The White Sox starter will enter Monday’s game with an 8.7 K/9, which is close to his career average (9.0). The Guardians are very good at creating contact as they average the fewest K’s per game (7.0), but they struck out 20 times combined over their last two games.

