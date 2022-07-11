 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Sox vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

We go over how to watch Monday’s game between the red Sox and Rays and make some picks.

By Erik Buchinger
Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brayan Bello (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will start for the Red Sox, and Matt Wisler (2-3, 2.58 ERA) will begin on the mound for the Rays.

Boston (47-39) split a four-game series with the New York Yankees with a pair of thrilling come-from-behind victories in the final two. Bello will make his second start of his MLB career after allowing 4 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks over 4 innings in last week’s loss to the Rays. The Red Sox rank No. 1 in batting average (.261), and their top hitter Rafael Devers missed the last two games with a back injury.

Tampa Bay (45-40) is coming off a disappointing weekend when the Rays were swept by the Cincinnati Reds. Wisler will get the start as he makes his 36th appearance of the season, so this will be a bullpen game for the Rays. Tampa Bay ranks No. 25 in OPS (.684), and Randy Arozarena has driven in a team-high 40 runs after hitting a homer in yesterday’s loss.

Red Sox vs. Rays

Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Matt Wisler
First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET
Red Sox local broadcast: NESN
Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+145)
Run total: 8
Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Rays -105

Moneyline pick: Rays -105

Tampa Bay had plenty of success against Bello last week, and the Rays should be aggressive at the plate again against the 23-year-old pitcher. Offense was not the issue in yesterday’s loss as the Rays pounded out 12 hits, and Yandy Diaz recorded 3 hits with a couple of RBI.

Player prop pick: Brayan Bello Over 3.5 strikeouts (-175)

Bello struck out 2 hitters against the Rays last week, but he had a 10.8 K/9 over four seasons in the minor leagues. Tampa Bay strikes out quite a bit with 8.8 K’s per game, which ranks No. 24 in the MLB.

