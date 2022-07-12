White Sox vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Davis Martin (1-2, 4.29 ERA) will pitch for the White Sox, while the Guardians will begin with Shane Bieber (3-5, 3.44 ERA) on the hill.

Chicago (41-44) won consecutive games before yesterday’s matchup with Cleveland, heading into the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Martin will make his first appearance since June 21, and this will be his sixth MLB appearance and third start of his rookie year. The White Sox rank No. 23 in slugging percentage (.379), and Jose Abreu and Luis Robert both homered 10 times in 2022.

Cleveland (42-42) got back to .500 with last night’s 8-4 victory and will look for its third win over its previous four games. Bieber is putting up impressive numbers yet again heading into start No. 17 but allowed at least 3 runs in each of his last five starts, including 5 runs over 5.2 innings against the Detroit Tigers last week. Cleveland ranks No. 11 in batting average (4.4), and Jose Ramirez ranks third in the MLB with RBIs (66).

White Sox vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Shane Bieber

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Guardians -165, White Sox +140

Moneyline pick: White Sox +140

Cleveland certainly has the pitching advantage when you look at career numbers, but Bieber has not been himself over the past month, highlighted by last week’s poor outing against one of the worst offenses in baseball. Fading Bieber could create plenty of value on Chicago, and Martin threw for at least five innings on four occasions this season and allowed more than two runs just once during that span.

Player prop pick: Davis Martin Under 3.5 strikeouts (-130)

The White Sox starter has a 7.3 K/9 through a very limited sample size of 21 innings of work in his MLB career, but this is not the time where Davis Martin puts up a high strikeout number. He will face a Guardians lineup that strikes out 7 times per game, which is the fewest mark in the league.

