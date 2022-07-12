Reds vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.35 ERA) will throw for the Reds with Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.26 ERA) on the mound for the Yankees.

Cincinnati (32-54) will go for its fifth consecutive victory and swept the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game home series over the weekend. Ashcraft will make the 10th start of his first MLB season and is coming off an outing where he allowed 10 hits but just 2 runs against the New York Mets last week. The Reds scored at least 5 runs in three of their last four games, and Brandon Drury leads the team with 50 home runs and 18 RBIs.

New York (61-25) split a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox over the weekend with tough losses on Saturday and Sunday. Cole will make his 18th start of the season and allowed 5 runs over 6 innings in last week’s start against the Red Sox, though his season-long statistics remain strong. The Yankees have the best offense in the league with 5.2 runs per game, and Aaron Judge remains the league leader in home runs (30) with 65 RBIs this season.

Reds vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-155)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -315, Reds +260

Moneyline pick: Reds +260

It is extremely difficult to take a team as -315 favorites in an MLB game no matter the matchup with such a small payout. It would not be a stunner if Cincinnati pulls this one out, winning each of its last four games, and Cole is coming off one of his worst starts of 2022. If you had to make a moneyline selection in this matchup, the Reds would be the way to go.

Player prop pick: Graham Ashcraft Under 3.5 strikeouts (-125)

The 24-year-old starter has not been racking up the strikeouts even close to the same rate he did in the minors, and he struck out just 1 hitter in each of his last two starts. Graham Ashcraft had a 10.0 K/9 in minor league action, but that number is at 5.3 in nine MLB outings. He will face a Yankees lineup that strikes out 8.3 times per game, the 13th fewest in the league.

