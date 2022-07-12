Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Andrew Bellatti (1-3, 3.14 ERA) will start for the Phillies, and the Blue Jays starter is Jose Berrios (6-4, 5.44 ERA).

Philadelphia (46-41) lost consecutive games to the St. Louis Cardinals heading into this two-game series in Toronto. Bellatti will make his first career start, and he will make his 33rd appearance of 2022, so this will be a bullpen game for the Phillies. Philadelphia’s offense did not put together a very good showing against St. Louis, scoring just seven runs over four games. Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs (28) and RBIs (57).

Toronto (45-42) was swept in a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend to fall into fourth place in the AL East. Berrios will be making his 18th start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched six innings and gave up four hits and one earned run while striking out six in a no-decision. The Blue Jays have a strong offense that ranks No. 4 in OPS (.753), and Bo Bichette is coming off a game where he hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Andrew Bellatti vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Toronto -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia +155, Toronto -180

Moneyline pick: Toronto -180

Bellati is going to make his 33rd appearance of the season, but his first career start on Tuesday. This will likely be a bullpen day for Philly and that favors the lineup of the Blue Jays. While they will have a variety of arms they will have to face, they had the off-day Monday to get right from their last series and will get back into the win column on Tuesday.

Player prop pick: Nick Castellanos over 0.5 hits (-280)

Castellanos has registered at least one hit in eight of the 10 games he has played in July. He went 1-4 on Monday and has a hit in back-to-back games. Castellanos is 6-16 with a home run against Berrios in his career and will pick up at least one hit on Tuesday.

