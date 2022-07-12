Red Sox vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, FL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Sale is set to make his first start of the year for the Red Sox, while Corey Kluber gets the nod for the Rays.

With all the injuries the Red Sox have dealt with, they have played good baseball. They're currently in first place of the Wild Card and were considered sellers at the deadline a few months ago. J.D. Martinez has been great again this season and he's been heating up lately. In the last seven games, Martinez is hitting .379 with one home run and five runs batted in. On the mound, we will see Chris Sale for the first time in the Majors this season.

Over the past few years, the Rays have always been a team we consider a contender because they’re so good at what they do. However, they have had major struggles lately. Prior to this series, they were swept by the Cincinnati Reds who have been one of the worst teams in baseball. On the mound, Corey Kluber has been good for the Rays as he is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA.

Red Sox vs. Rays

Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Corey Kluber

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -120, Rays +100

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -120

With it being his first outing back, I don't expect Sale to pitch too long. But the Rays bats have struggled this season, so this could be a good first game back for him. The Red Sox lineup has swung the bat well as of late and I expect that to continue tonight and for them to even the series up.

Player prop pick: J.D. Martinez over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Martinez has faced Corey Kluber many times in his career. He has hit two home runs off him in 34 at-bats. In the last seven games, Martinez is hitting .379 with 11 hits and a home run. The Red Sox need Martinez to stay hot, and I expect him to do so in this one.

