Astros vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Houston Astros and LA Angels square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Garcia will be on the mound for the Astros, while Noah Syndergaard gets the nod for the Angels.

In my opinion, the Astros are the best team in baseball. They can get even better at the deadline by acquiring a guy like Willson Contreras. Yordan Alvarez was one of the best hitters in the MLB prior to being placed on the IL with a hand injury just a few days ago. Jose Altuve has been phenomenal as well, hitting .333 with a home run and three extra-base hits in the last seven games. On the mound, Luis Garcia has been great as he's 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA.

The Angels may be the biggest disappointment in baseball. After a great start, they have had a horrible past few months and it looks like they once again will miss the playoffs. Everybody wants to see Trout and Ohtani in the playoffs, but things just aren't clicking in Anaheim. Ohtani has been great on the mound and at the plate, as he’s 8-4 with a 2.44 ERA and hitting .256 with 19 home runs and 54 runs batted in.

Astros vs. Angels

Pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Noah Syndergaard

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Astros -125, Angels +105

Moneyline pick: Astros -125

The Astros have been too good to struggle in this series. We have been the Astros come out strong in most series’ this season. I would expect the Astros to get to Syndergaard early and for the bullpen to be in by the 5th inning for the Angels. Look for a big Astros win.

Player prop pick: Kyle Tucker over 1.5 total bases (+130)

After a slow start, Tucker quickly turned things around and has been a big reason for the Astros success as of late. Facing a right-handed pitcher tonight, it wouldn't surprise me if we saw him hit one out. At the minimum, I expect a multi-hit game from Tucker.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.