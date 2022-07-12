Orioles vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Lyles (5-7, 4.50 ERA) gets the starting nod for Baltimore while Chicago will send Adrian Sampson (0-0, 2.91 ERA) to the mound.

The Orioles (43-44) are becoming one of the best stories in baseball. Unfortunately, they have the New York Yankees in their division, but their eight-game win streak has them only two games back of an AL Wild Card spot. Baltimore is coming off a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. Lyles looks to keep the momentum going making his 18th start of the season. He pitched six innings and gave up five hits and four earned runs and struck out four to earn his fifth win of the season in his last start.

The Cubs (34-52) are trending in the opposite direction of their opponents as they just got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The tough part of their losing streak is that they lost each game by two or fewer runs. They are hanging tough in games but just haven’t been able to do that extra little bit to earn the win. Sampson will make his fourth start of the season. He pitched 5.2 innings and gave up four hits and an earned run while not factoring into the decision his last time out.

Orioles vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Jordan Lyles vs. Adrian Sampson

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Baltimore -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Baltimore +100, Chicago -120

Moneyline pick: Baltimore +100

This choice comes down to momentum. Neither pitcher has been great this year, but they are both serviceable. With the Baltimore lineup coming in on an eight-game win streak against some solid teams, they are playing their best baseball of the season. The Orioles are turning their franchise around one win at a time and that streak continues Tuesday.

Player prop pick: Willson Contreras over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Contreras is down bad and has gone hitless in his last three games. The day off on Monday couldn’t have come at a better time for the National League starting catcher in the All-Star game. Now he faces Lyles on Tuesday and he is 4-7 with a double and two home runs against in his career. This will be a bounceback game for him and he will tally at least two bases in the game.

