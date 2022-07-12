Mets vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. New York will start David Peterson (5-1, 3.48 ERA) while Atlanta will counter with Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.60 ERA)

The Mets (54-33) have alternated wins with losses and are 3-2 over their last five games. They remain atop the NL East with the divisional win on Monday. Max Scherzer pitched a gem and second baseman Luis Guillorme hit a solo home run to seal the victory. The southpaw Peterson will start his 12th game of the season and his second against Atlanta. He pitched five innings and gave up four hits and three earned runs to earn his first win of the year.

The Braves (52-36) tried to play mind games with the Mets by trading for and starting former New Yorker Robinson Cano at second base. It had mixed results as Cano had a solid debut going 2-3, but the Atlanta lineup only mustered three other hits as a team. This is an important series as the Braves could find themselves atop the division if they can win the last two games of this series. They were coming off a sweep of the Washington Nationals, but that momentum fizzled on Monday. Strider will look to reignite it as he starts his ninth game and first against New York. He has back-to-back outings with at least 11 strikeouts and has given up a combined three hits.

Mets vs. Braves

Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Atlanta -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: New York +160, Atlanta -190

Moneyline pick: Atlanta -190

The Mets are certainly no walkover team, but Strider has been on fire in his last few outings. He hasn’t registered a loss since May 30 and his strikeout numbers are off the charts. The Braves lineup didn’t show up on Monday but has a better matchup on Tuesday against Peterson. Atlanta bounces back.

Player prop pick: Spencer Strider over 6.5 strikeouts (-165)

Let’s get wild and believe in the stache! Strider has been tough for teams to figure out and he is fanning batters at will. He has at least seven strikeouts in five of his last six starts. New York has a talented lineup, but the edge still sits with Strider to keep up his recent dominance.

