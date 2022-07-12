Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The LA Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mitch White is set to start for the Dodgers, while Matthew Liberatore gets the nod for the Cardinals.

The Dodgers have been great this season, but injuries have gotten in their way a bit. Mookie Betts recently returned from a rib injury, Walker Buehler is out for a few more months, Chris Taylor is out for an unknown timeline, and there are a few more pieces out. Betts return to the lineup has been noticeable as he’s hit three home runs and six runs batted in for the eight games he’s been back. On the mound, Mitch White has been very good as he is 1-1 3.38 ERA.

Just like the Dodgers, the Cardinals have dealt with some injuries over the past few weeks. One of the biggest was Tyler O’Neil who looked great coming off the IL, but returned after suffering a hamstring injury. Most recently, he suffered a setback during his rehab assignment after being hit in his hand. Paul Goldschmidt is having a historic season as he’s hitting .335 with 19 home runs and 65 runs batted in. On the mound, Matthew Liberatore has been decent for the Cardinals this season as he is 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA since getting called up to the big leagues.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Matthew Liberatore

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Cardinals local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -150, Cardinals +30

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -150

I fully expect the Dodgers to jump on Liberatore early. This Dodgers lineup is slowly getting back to normal and this is a tough matchup for the young rookie. Look for a big win by the Dodgers.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 1.5 total bases (-110)

This season, Betts has hit left handed pitching much better than right handed pitching. Against LHP, Betts is hitting .304 versus .264 against RHP. As Liberatore is a young pitcher, I expect him to make a mistake against Betts at some point and Betts will make him pay.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.