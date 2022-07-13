Padres vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA) gets the start for San Diego while Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA) will take the mound for Colorado.

The Padres (50-39) won the series opener but dropped game two 5-3. Their lineup has been inconsistent and could use the All-Star Break to get healthy. At the very least, they get to send Musgrove to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He has faced Colorado once already this season and pitched six innings giving up four hits and striking out eight on his way to winning his seventh game of the season.

The Rockies (39-49) picked up the 5-3 victory on Tuesday. It was outfielder Charlie Blackmon that jump-started the offense with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Kuhl will be making his 17th start of the season and his second against San Diego. He got knocked around in his first outing only lasting 4.1 innings and gave up eight hits and five earned runs while striking out one and losing his third game of the year.

Padres vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Chad Kuhl

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: San Diego -1.5

Run total: 10.5

Moneyline odds: San Diego -175, Colorado +150

Moneyline pick: San Diego -175

Musgrove pitched great against this team last month and is in line for another good outing. The Padres lineup is going to take advantage of the altitude of Coors Field at some point this series and I think it comes at the detriment of Kuhl. The Padres will take game 3 ahead of the series finale on Thursday.

Player prop pick: Joe Musgrove over 4.5 strikeouts (-160)

Musgrove struck out eight his first time facing the Rockies. He has at least five strikeouts in five of his last six starts. He will fan at least five batters on Tuesday.

