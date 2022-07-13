Dodgers vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tony Gonsolin (11-0, 1.62 ERA) gets the starting nod for LA while St. Louis counters with Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.15 ERA).

The Dodgers (56-30) saw their seven-game win streak snap on Monday with a 7-6 loss to the Cardinals. They can’t complain too much as that loss is just their second in their last 13 games. Los Angeles will send Gonsolin to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is arguably the best pitcher in baseball this season leading the league in both wins and ERA. In his last start, he pitched seven innings and have up four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts.

The Cardinals (48-42) have won three games in a row. Tuesday’s win was likely the most special as they got to see a glimpse of their future and their past. Both Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit a home run in the 7-6 victory. The 40-year-old Wainwright will be making his 18th start of the year. He pitched a complete game against the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start giving up only five hits and two earned runs but he also took the loss.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Adam Wainwright

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -155, St. Louis +135

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -155

The Dodgers have only lost the three of the games that Gonsolin has started and have won eight of his starts in a row. The Los Angeles lineup has also scored at least four runs in each of their last five games and shouldn’t have any problems tagging Waino for some runs.

Player prop pick: Tony Gonsolin to record a win (+110)

Gonsolin has picked up the victory in seven of his last eight starts. He hasn’t pitched against the Cardinals this season, but he is accustomed to a large amount of run support and that should continue on Wednesday. Gonsolin for the win!

