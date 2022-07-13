Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA) will throw for the Phillies, while Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays.

Philadelphia (46-42) will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday night. Wheeler was fantastic in his last two starts, throwing 7 scoreless innings in consecutive outings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies average 4.7 runs per game, which ranks No. 7 in the MLB, and Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 28 home runs and 57 RBIs.

Toronto (46-42) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over Philadelphia last night. Stripling made 20 appearances with 12 starts in 2022, and he is coming off an outing where he gave up 2 runs over 5 innings of work in a loss to the Seattle Mariners last week. The Blue Jays rank No. 4 in OPS (.756), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in home runs (19) and RBIs (54).

Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Ross Stripling

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+160)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -115, Phillies -105

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -115

Runs should be hard to come by in this matchup with two excellent starters taking the mound. This wager is mostly due to the recent struggles of the Phillies offense that scored 3 or fewer runs in five straight games, and it seems unlikely they will break that streak against Stripling.

Player prop pick: Zack Wheeler Over 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

Philadelphia’s starting pitcher has gone deep into games on plenty of occasions this season, and he has a 9.9 K/9 to this point of the season. His strikeout numbers are higher than his career average (9.0 K/9), and Zack Wheeler has a great chance at exceeding this total.

