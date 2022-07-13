Reds vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Reds will hand the ball to Mike Minor while the Yankees will have Luis Severino on the hill.

This may come as a shock to many, but the Reds are the much hotter team heading into Wednesday’s contest. After sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, Cincy kept the good times rolling with a win in the series opener in the Bronx. Overall they’ve won five straight and are no longer the laughing stock of baseball like they were earlier in the season. Despite the good vibes coming out of the visitor's dugout, Minor has struggled a lot this season with an ERA above 6.00. He’s earned just one win in his last seven starts and has given up 28 earned runs in his last 38 innings pitched.

The Yankees, while in no danger of going into a total tailspin, have been struggling a bit recently. They’ve lost five of their last 10 games and come into this contest on a three-game losing skid. Still, the overwhelming power the Yanks lineup possesses should be able to help them get back on track against Minor and company tonight. Plus Severino has been quite good this season, giving up just 15 earned runs in his last 42 innings pitched.

Reds vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Mike Minor vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -320, Reds +265

Moneyline pick: Yankees -320

This is really the logical play here despite how the two teams are trending. On paper Cincy remains one of the worst teams in baseball while the Yankees are clearly on top of the league. Minor’s recent struggles should revert both of these teams back to where we’re familiar with seeing them.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton over 0.5 home runs (+190)

Stanton has a ton of experience against Minor during his time in the National League with the Miami Marlins. That experience has brought success, with a lifetime average of .304 in 32 plate appearances against the lefty. The Yankees slugger has hit two home runs this week already and has four in his career off Minor, so this prop looks really good.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.