Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.62 ERA) will start for the Diamondbacks with John Brebbia (4-1, 2.39 ERA) on the mound for the Giants.

Arizona (39-49) lost two of its last three games including a 13-0 loss to San Francisco last night. Gallen will make his 17th start of 2022 and allowed a combined 7 runs over 11 innings in his previous two starts, both of which came against the Colorado Rockies. The Diamondbacks rank No. 20 in runs per game (4.2), and Christian Walker leads the team with 21 home runs and 43 RBIs.

San Francisco (44-42) won three of its last four games heading into Wednesday afternoon in the final matchup of this series. Brebbia will make his 41st appearance and third start of 2022, so this will be a bullpen game for the Giants. San Francisco ranks third in runs per game (4.8), and the Giants exploded for 13 runs on 14 hits with 4 home runs last night. Thairo Estrada homered twice, and Yermin Mercedes recorded 3 hits with a homer and 4 RBIs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. John Brebbia

First pitch: 3:45 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5 (+160)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants -130, Diamondbacks +110

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks +110

Gallen has put together solid season-long numbers through a 16-start sample size, and it is difficult to know what to expect from the Giants, which will rely on a number of pitchers in this matchup. I have more faith in Gallen putting the Diamondbacks in a strong position to pick up a victory and win this series.

Player prop pick: Zac Gallen Under 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Zac Gallen had a K/9 over 10 in his first three MLB seasons, but his strikeout numbers have slipped to 8.7 this year. He struck out fewer than 5.5 hitters in five of his last seven starts, and there is a good chance he fails to reach 6 K’s in this spot yet again.

