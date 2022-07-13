Tigers vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tarik Skubal will be on the mound for the Tigers while the home team will hand the ball to Brady Singer.

The Tigers have not had the greatest season in 2022, sitting 10 games back off the top spot in the AL Central, with just one team below them in the standings. They were on a bit of a winning streak earlier this month, but the tide turned dramatically and they directly went on a four-game losing streak after and they come into this one having lost four of their last five. Skubal has faced the Royals twice this season, earning a no-decision and a loss. In his most recent outing against them, he went 4.2 frames and gave up five earned runs earlier this month.

The Royals are the one team that sits below the Tigers in the basement of the AL Central, but they have won the first two games of this series against Detroit. They come into this having won three of their last four overall games though. But Singer has struggled recently, going just 4.2 innings in his start against Detroit this season, though he only allowed two earned runs in the start. He’s only made it out of the fifth inning three times in his last seven starts though, so don’t expect him to go a long way today.

Tigers vs. Royals

Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Brady Singer

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. EST

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Royals -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Royals -125, Tigers +105

Moneyline pick: Royals -125

Look, neither of these teams is very good, but Singer has been better than Skubal has been recently. Skubal has lost five of his last seven starts and had a much tougher time than Singer did in their last outing against the opposition on July 3.

Player prop pick: Robbie Grossman over 0.5 hits (-185)

Grossman has hit well in this series, earning three hits in the opener on Monday. He doesn't have much success against Singer, failing to get a hit in 10 career at-bats, but that just means he’s probably due to get the monkey off his back with how he swung the bat on Monday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.