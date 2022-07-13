 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

We go over how to watch Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Twins and make some picks.

By Erik Buchinger
Brewers at Twins MLB Broadcast

The Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on YouTube (video embedded above) or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52 ERA) will start for the Brewers with Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09 ERA) will throw from the Twins.

Milwaukee (49-39) won the first of this two-game series last night with a 6-3 score in a matchup that featured multiple rain delays. Ashby will make his 17th appearance and 11th start and is coming off an outing where he allowed 2 runs over 5 innings in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers have the ninth-best OPS (.728), and Willy Adames leads the team with 18 home runs with a 2-run homer last night.

Minnesota (48-41) lost four of its last five games heading into Wednesday afternoon. Ryan made 13 starts this season and gave up 3 runs (2 earned) over 4 innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox last week. The Twins rank sixth in OPS (.746), and Byron Buxton went 0-for-4 last night but hit his 23rd homer of the season the previous game, which leads the team.

Brewers vs. Twins

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Joe Ryan
First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET
Live stream: YouTube, MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+155)
Run total: 8
Moneyline odds: Twins -120, Brewers +100

Moneyline pick: Brewers +100

This game could go either way based on these odds, but the Brewers are worth a bet with a slightly smaller payout. Joe Ryan has impressive season-long numbers, but a lot of that has to do with an incredible first two months of the season, and he hasn’t been able to keep that level of dominance. He will face a Milwaukee lineup that ranks No. 4 in the league in home runs per game (1.4).

Player prop pick: Aaron Ashby Over 4.5 strikeouts (-180)

The Brewers starter continues to be a high-strikeout thrower in his second MLB season, coming in with a 10.7 K/9 through a decent sample size in 2022. If Aaron Ashby can reach 5 innings of work, he should exceed this strikeout total on Wednesday afternoon, especially in a game where the Brewers would likely want a longer start with another game tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation