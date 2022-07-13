Brewers vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on YouTube (video embedded above) or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52 ERA) will start for the Brewers with Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09 ERA) will throw from the Twins.

Milwaukee (49-39) won the first of this two-game series last night with a 6-3 score in a matchup that featured multiple rain delays. Ashby will make his 17th appearance and 11th start and is coming off an outing where he allowed 2 runs over 5 innings in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers have the ninth-best OPS (.728), and Willy Adames leads the team with 18 home runs with a 2-run homer last night.

Minnesota (48-41) lost four of its last five games heading into Wednesday afternoon. Ryan made 13 starts this season and gave up 3 runs (2 earned) over 4 innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox last week. The Twins rank sixth in OPS (.746), and Byron Buxton went 0-for-4 last night but hit his 23rd homer of the season the previous game, which leads the team.

Brewers vs. Twins

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Joe Ryan

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: YouTube, MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Twins -120, Brewers +100

Moneyline pick: Brewers +100

This game could go either way based on these odds, but the Brewers are worth a bet with a slightly smaller payout. Joe Ryan has impressive season-long numbers, but a lot of that has to do with an incredible first two months of the season, and he hasn’t been able to keep that level of dominance. He will face a Milwaukee lineup that ranks No. 4 in the league in home runs per game (1.4).

Player prop pick: Aaron Ashby Over 4.5 strikeouts (-180)

The Brewers starter continues to be a high-strikeout thrower in his second MLB season, coming in with a 10.7 K/9 through a decent sample size in 2022. If Aaron Ashby can reach 5 innings of work, he should exceed this strikeout total on Wednesday afternoon, especially in a game where the Brewers would likely want a longer start with another game tonight.

