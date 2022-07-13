Mariners vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mariners will start Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA) with Josiah Gray throwing for the Washington Nationals (7-5, 4.14 ERA) in the first game of a doubleheader.

Seattle (45-42) will bring an eight-game winning streak going into Wednesday afternoon’s matchup and has not taken the field since Sunday. Flexen will make start No. 17 of the season, and his last start came on July 4 when he threw 6.2 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts against the San Diego Padres. The Mariners rank No. 24 in runs per game (4.1), and Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez both have 15 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Washington (30-58) also did not take the field in the last two days either, and the Nationals have a four-game losing streak heading into Wednesday afternoon. Gray will make his 17th start of 2022 and allowed 2 runs over 6 innings with 11 strikeouts in a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in his last outing. Washington averages the fourth-fewest runs per game (3.9), Josh Bell leads the team in RBIs (47) and batting average (.304).

Mariners vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Chris Flexen vs. Josiah Gray

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mariners -110, Nationals -110

Moneyline pick: Mariners -110

These are two similar offenses, but Seattle has the better slugging percentage (.386) in this matchup, which could be the difference, especially with how much Washington has struggled. The Nationals scored fewer than 5 runs in all 10 games they played this month, so let’s side with the road team to continue its winning streak.

Player prop pick: Josiah Gray Over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Nationals starter struck out at least 6 hitters in five of his last six starts for an average of 7.5 K’s per game during that span. Josiah Gray continues to put up impressive strikeout numbers with a 10.2 K/9 through 16 starts this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.