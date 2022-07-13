Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo

The Toronto Blue Jays have relieved Charlie Montoyo of his managerial duties, per Ken Rosenthal. The Blue Jays are 46-42 and are in fourth place in the AL East.

This was Montoyo’s first job as a manager in the MLB. He played for the Montreal Expos in 1993 and then was a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2015-2018. In 2019, he was hired to be the manager of the Blue Jays. Through three and a half seasons, Montoyo led Toronto to a 235-236 record and they never finished higher than in third place in the AL East.

The Blue Jays made the playoffs under Montoyo in 2020, but they lost the American League Wild Card Series 2-0 against the Rays. Montoyo is still only 56 years old so don’t expect him to be done with baseball. He will likely be a sought-after coach or manager in the upcoming offseason.

An interim manager hasn’t yet been named, but typically it would be the bench coach who is John Schneider.