Royals missing a ton of key players for series in Toronto

Andrew Benintendi, Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Brady Singer among players who won’t play for Kansas City this weekend due to vaccination status.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Kansas City Royals talks to Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals during the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 06, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals are going to head up North for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend. The Royals are going to do so without roughly 40% of their roster. Because players are unvaccinated, they aren’t allowed to play in Canada. Apparently a lot of Royals players are unvaccinated. Take a look at this list.

The Royals aren’t very good so this likely wasn’t going to impact betting lines all that much. Now, we could see the Blue Jays as overwhelming favorites all weekend for the four-game set. The Blue Jays also just fired manager Charlie Montoyo. That could make for some extra motivated players. The Royals won’t have four starters in the field as well as pitchers Brady Singer, Brad Keller and Dylan Coleman. Kansas City will also be missing plenty of backup outfielders in Dozier, Isbel and Taylor.

