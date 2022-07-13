Royals missing a ton of key players for series in Toronto

The Kansas City Royals are going to head up North for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend. The Royals are going to do so without roughly 40% of their roster. Because players are unvaccinated, they aren’t allowed to play in Canada. Apparently a lot of Royals players are unvaccinated. Take a look at this list.

Royals players Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Brady Singer, Brad Keller, Kyle Isbel, Michael A. Taylor and Dylan Coleman will be placed on the restricted list for the four-game series in Toronto, per manager Mike Matheny. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 13, 2022

The Royals aren’t very good so this likely wasn’t going to impact betting lines all that much. Now, we could see the Blue Jays as overwhelming favorites all weekend for the four-game set. The Blue Jays also just fired manager Charlie Montoyo. That could make for some extra motivated players. The Royals won’t have four starters in the field as well as pitchers Brady Singer, Brad Keller and Dylan Coleman. Kansas City will also be missing plenty of backup outfielders in Dozier, Isbel and Taylor.