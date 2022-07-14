Astros vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, CA, and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.64 ERA) will step on the mound for the Astros while Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.22 ERA) will get the start for the Angels.

Los Angeles (39-50) struck back at the Astros in this series with a big 7-1 victory last night. After a Brandon Marsh RBI single in the bottom of the second, Shohei Ohtani slapped a triple to right field that scored two runners. The reigning AL MVP helped his own cause at the plate as on the mound, he struck out 12 batters in six innings.

Houston (57-30) struggled to crack Ohtani as well as the Angels’ relievers later in the game. The only Astros run came in the top of the fourth when Yuli Gurriel singled home Kyle Tucker to put them on the board. It marked the first time they had been held to one run or less since June 10.

Astros vs. Angels

Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Reid Detmers

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (-105), Angels +1.5 (-115)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Astros -175, Angels +150

Moneyline pick: Astros -175

Expect a bounce-back game for the ‘Stros as they look to pick up the series win tonight. Houston has the pitching advantage with Valdez stepping onto the mound tonight and he’ll carry them to the victory.

Player prop pick: Taylor Ward over 0.5 home runs (+750)

Ward will go head-to-head with Astros starter Framber Valdez and he’s one of very few who have had the upper hand against the lefty. He’s batting .462 through 13 career at-bats against Valdez but has yet to take him deep. We’ll wager on that changing tonight.

