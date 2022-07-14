Red Sox vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50 ERA) will get the start for the Red Sox while the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.11 ERA) to the mound.

Tampa Bay (48-40) has overtaken the Red Sox for second place in the AL East this series and will go for the four-game sweep this evening. The Rays came away with a 4-1 victory last night, a game that was highlighted by yet another quality start by AL All-Star Shane McClanahan. At the plate, the Rays got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the third and a Taylor Walls solo home run the following inning put them up 3-0. They’d tack on another one in the bottom of the seventh when Josh Lowe caught the Sox defense sleeping and scored from first off a Yandy Diaz single.

Boston (47-42) got its only run of Wednesday’s game in the top of the fifth when Christian Vasquez grounded into a double play but scored Xander Bogaerts in the process. The Red Sox got just one runner on base in the last two innings as they dropped their seventh game in nine outings.

Red Sox vs. Rays

Pitchers: Kutter Crawford vs. Drew Rasmussen

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5 (+165), Red Sox +1.5 (-195)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Rays -130, Red Sox +110

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +110

We’ll predict that the Red Sox will somewhat salvage this lost series with a win at the Trop tonight. In his last start against the Rays on July 4, Crawford mowed down eight batters and gave up just two hits in 5.1 innings. Expect continued success for him tonight.

Player prop pick: Alex Verdugo over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Verdugo is 5-11 at the plate during this series and has a five-game hitting streak going. He’s had success at the plate against Rasmussen this season and it’s easy to imagine him ending up with multiple total bases tonight.

