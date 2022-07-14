Tigers vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Elvin Rodriguez (0-2, 11.51 ERA) will throw for the Tigers with Triston McKenzie (6-6, 3.47 ERA) on the mound for the Guardians.

Detroit (37-52) lost five of its last six games and was defeated 5-2 in Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Rodriguez will has five appearances including four starts in his first MLB season, and the 24-year-old pitcher gave up 18 runs over his last two starts, a span of 8.2 innings. The Tigers score 3.2 runs per game, which is the fewest in the league, and Javier Baez leads the team with 35 RBIs.

Cleveland (43-44) split a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox but lost the last two matchups. McKenzie will make his 17th appearance and 16th start and did not allow a run over his last two starts, a span of 13 innings. The Guardians have the 11th-best batting average (.246), and Jose Ramirez has the second most RBIs (68) in the league.

Tigers vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Elvin Rodriguez vs. Triston McKenzie

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -230, Tigers +195

Moneyline pick: Guardians -230

Good luck finding where the Tigers have the advantage in this spot. McKenzie is coming off two fantastic starts, while Rodriguez has been hit hard over his last two outings. The Guardians have a significant edge on the mound, and the Tigers have the worst offense in the league.

Player prop pick: Elvin Rodriguez Over 3.5 strikeouts (+135)

Even though Elvin Rodriguez has struggled through a small sample size in his career, the Tigers seem willing to keep him in games even when things are not going well. In four starts, he struck out more than 3.5 batters in three of them, so there is decent value in these odds.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.