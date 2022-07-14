Mets vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.55 ERA) to the mound as their starter while Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.04 ERA) will get the nod for the Cubs.

New York (55-34) heads into this four-game series with its NL East lead in tact after taking two of three from the Braves. Solo home runs by Eduardo Escobar and Francisco Lindor kicked off a big day at the plate Wednesday afternoon, where they left Truist Park with a 7-3 victory. New York has emerged victorious in Carrasco’s last two starts as he’s yielded just three earned runs in those outings.

Chicago (34-54) crawls into this series on a six-game losing streak and would like to grab any semblance of positive momentum before the All-Star break. The Cubs dropped both games of their two-game set against the Orioles this week, falling 4-2 on Tuesday before getting pummeled 7-1 yesterday. Thompson has yielded just five earned runs in his last three starts but the Chicago batters haven’t been able to back him up with run support, losing all three games.

Mets vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Keegan Thompson

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+130), Cubs +1.5 (-150)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -130, Cubs +110

Moneyline pick: Mets -130

It’s one of the best teams in the National League rolling into Wrigley Field against one the National League’s worst. Don’t overthink this, even with Thompson on the mound for the Cubs. Take the Mets moneyline.

Player prop pick: Francisco Lindor under 0.5 hits (+165)

Lindor has been on a tear over the last week, riding a seven-game hit streak into this series. It’s bound to end at some point and we’ll predict he’ll be held hitless tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.