Brewers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at STADIUM in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA) will be on the mound for the Brewers and Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.70 ERA) will take the ball for the Giants.

Milwaukee (49-40) had been surging most of the season, but series losses against the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and a two-game split with the Minnesota Twins has the Brewers dropping five of their past seven heading into this four-game set with the Giants. Milwaukee’s .235 team batting average is in the bottom third of the league, but Willy Adames (18 HR, 49 RBIs) and Rowdy Tellez (17 HR, 55 RBIs) have brought the power.

San Francisco (45-42) has won four of five in an attempt to salvage what has been a disastrous July, which the Giants lost seven of the first eight games of the month. The pitching has picked up as the San Francisco staff has given up just eight total runs in the past five games. San Francisco is sixth in the majors with 416 runs scored and eighth with a .321 on-base percentage.

Brewers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA) vs. Carlos Rodon (8-5. 2.70 ERA)

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions (from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Run Line: Giants +1.5 (-190)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Brewers (-110); Giants (-110)

Moneyline pick: Giants (-110)

This is very close to a toss up. The Brewers are very good on the road (28-21) and have had successful results with Burnes on the mound. The Giants are playing better baseball right now, but they did feast on a terrible Arizona Diamondbacks team. This is a good pitching matchup. Rodon has had three high-quality starts (7+ IP with one earned run or less) in his last five starts. He threw a complete game with 12 strikeouts in his last start, I think he’ll get through seven with double-digit strikeouts Thursday.

Player prop pick: Brandon Belt over 0.5 hits (-105)

Belt has had one of the hottest bats in the league this week, going 8-for-11 (.727) with two doubles and two home runs over his past four games. He’s seeing the ball well and is in a good position to extend his hitting streak to five Thursday.

