Pirates vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zach Thompson (3-6, 4.38 ERA) will start for the Pirates with Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.33 ERA) on the mound for the Marlins.

Pittsburgh (38-51) had a four-game winning streak ended last night with a 5-4 loss to Miami in 10 innings. Thompson played his first MLB season with the Marlins before being traded to Pittsburgh in the offseason and made 15 appearances with 14 starts in 2022. The Pirates rank No. 28 in runs per game (3.7) as they continue on without their top home run hitter Bryan Reynolds, who is on the injured list.

Miami (42-45) will look to split a four-game series with a victory on Thursday afternoon. Garrett will make his eighth start of 2022 and did not make his season debut till June 5. The Marlins rank No. 23 in on-base percentage (.305), and they scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, walking it off with a wild pitch as Jesus Aguilar scored the game-winning run.

Pirates vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Zach Thompson vs. Braxton Garrett

First pitch: 12:10 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Marlins -170, Pirates +145

Moneyline pick: Pirates +145

This matchup feels like it should be more of a toss-up, so you can get plenty of value with Pittsburgh on the moneyline. Thompson allowed fewer than 3 runs in each of his last six starts, so he should put the Pirates in a great position to pick up a victory on Thursday afternoon.

Player prop pick: Zach Thompson Under 3.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Pirates starter has not been a strong strikeout thrower early on in his MLB career, and he will head into Thursday’s matchup with a 6.6 K/9. Zack Thompson has not thrown more than 5 innings in any of his previous five starts, so there’s a good chance he fails to reach 4 K’s.

