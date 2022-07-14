Rays pitcher Shane Baz placed on 15-day IL with elbow injury

The injury hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The team announced on Thursday that starting pitcher Shane Baz has been placed on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury and will rest and rehab for the next four to six weeks. Luke Bard will be called up from Triple-A Durham to replace him.

Per #Rays: “Baz experienced right elbow discomfort while playing catch on Tuesday. He was evaluated today by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas. He will receive an injection, rest and rehab for at least the next four weeks.” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 14, 2022

Baz previously underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late March and missed a significant chunk of the first half of the season for the Rays. The 23-year-old rookie was finally activated from the 60-day IL on June 11 and made his season debut that day against the Twins. Through six outings, Baz posted a 1-2 record with a 5.00 ERA. He was last shelled for eight hits and seven earned runs in 2.1 innings against the Reds on Sunday, marking his last appearance for the near future.

Tampa Bay has been hit by the injury bug hard over the last week but has risen to second in the AL East standings. The team has lost the likes of Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier, and Josh Fleming for the next several weeks and Baz will now join them.